Assam: Oldest Defunct Khadi Institution Revived

The oldest Khadi institution in Assam, which remained in a vandalised state during insurgency for over 30 years in Baksa, has been revived by Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC).

The Khadi workshed at village Kawali in Baksa district of Assam, which was burnt down by insurgents in 1989, has now been upgraded to a Silk reeling center, an official KVIC release stated.

“Spinning and weaving activities will restart at the workshed with 15 women artisans and 5 other staff in the second week of February,” it said.

The workshed was first constructed by a Khadi institution called Tamulpur Anchalik Gramdan Sangh which shifted to Assam from Arunachal Pradesh following the Chinese aggression in 1962.

Defunct Workshed

Mustard oil production was carried out followed by spinning and weaving activities that used to provide livelihood to 50 families. However, the workshed was burnt down in 1989 as part of insurgency activties and remained defunct until now.

KVIC Chairman Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena said the revival of this Khadi workshed assumed historical significance and that resumption of Khadi activities would create employment for the locals. “To begin with, KVIC will develop this unit for reeling of elegant Eri Silk of Assam. Other Khadi activities like manufacturing of village industry products will also be started in future. This center will become a major employment creator for the local artisans,” Saxena said.”This initiative is aligned with Khadi’s core Gandhian principle of “rural resurgence” which also coincides with the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision – Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas,” Saxena added.