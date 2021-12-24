Assam: Om Birla Launches Legislative Assembly Digital TV

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday officially launched the Assam Legislative Assembly Digital TV in the central hall of the Assembly.

The Lok Sabha speaker was welcomed by the Guard of Honour.

Inaugurating the Digital TV in Assam Assembly, Om Birla remembered Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi, B.R. Ambedkar, Bhupen Hazarika. “Most of the countries followed the Constitution of India. The Assembly is known for the welfare work for the people. India is a democratic country and to respect democracy is the responsibility of every MLA and Ministers,” said Birla.

He further stated that all the members of the Assembly are the representatives of the people and it is the responsibility of the MLAs to bring forward the problem of the people in the assembly. The people’s representative should also be responsible for solving the problems of the public.

The Speaker will also grace the occasion of Pratidin Time’s Achiever Awards as the Chief Guest to be held at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalashetra today.

He will then visit Kamakhya Temple and will return back to Delhi.

