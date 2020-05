ASSAM : One more tested positive for Covid-19

One more tested positive for COVID-19 in Assam on Saturday. This was informed by state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma through his twitter handle.

↗️Total cases 92

↗️Recovered 41

↗️Active cases 47

↗️Deaths 2

↗️Migrated 2



Update 11.55 pm/May 16

The minister in his tweet wrote, “Alert ~ One person from Sonitpur district has tested #COVID19 positive.”

With the new cases, the total cases of COVID-19 in Assam now stands at 92 with 47 active cases, 41 discharged, 2 deaths and 2 migrated.