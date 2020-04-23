Assam: One more tests Positive for COVID-19, Tally at 35

One more tested positive for COVID-19 in Assam, taking the tally to 35. The infected person is from Bilasipara in Dhubri and he was also a part of Athgaon Masjid congregation held in Guwahati.
State health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced the new case through his twitter handle. He wrote, “Alert ~ A man from Bilasipara, Dhubri has tested #COVID positive. He has a history of being in touch with another patient, who was part of Athgaon Majid congregation in Guwahati. The number of patients is now 35.
However, no positive cases were reported in the last seven days.