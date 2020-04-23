Assam: One more tests Positive for COVID-19, Tally at 35

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
COVID-19
524

One more tested positive for COVID-19 in Assam, taking the tally to 35. The infected person is from Bilasipara in Dhubri and he was also a part of Athgaon Masjid congregation held in Guwahati.

State health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced the new case through his twitter handle. He wrote, “Alert ~ A man from Bilasipara, Dhubri has tested #COVID positive. He has a history of being in touch with another patient, who was part of Athgaon Majid congregation in Guwahati. The number of patients is now 35.

However, no positive cases were reported in the last seven days.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Top Stories

PV Sindhu becomes Badminton World Champion

Regional

AIUDF demands gym, swimming pool

Regional

SC to Hear NRC Case on January 6

Regional

COVID-19: Ambubachi Mela called off

Regional

Blast rocks Golakganj; another bomb recovered

Top Stories

Dassault selected Reliance as partner for Rafale: French Govt

Comments
Loading...