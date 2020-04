The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Assam reached 30 after a new case has been reported from Dhubri on Monday.

State health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to twitter to announce the new case. He said, “Another person from Dhubri, connected with #TablighiJamaat meet at #NizamuddinMarkaz, has been found #COVID19 positive. The total number of #COVID patients in #Assam now stands at 30.”

This person also has a history of visiting Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin Markaz in New Delhi.