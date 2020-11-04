Assam: Onions At ₹50 Per Kg From Thursday

In a latest development, the wholesale price of onions would be rupees 50 from Thursday onwards, Assam food and civil supplies minister Phani Bhushan Choudhury said on Wednesday.

The decision was taken in a meeting held by Chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal with representatives of trade organisations in Guwahati and discussed the sudden price rise of essential commodities. Ministers Atul Bora and Phani Bhushan Choudhury were present too.

“Price rise affects all, so it is my earnest appeal to everyone to work as #TeamAssam and find a way to resolve this issue at the earliest,” the chief minister said in a tweet.

The CM directed officials, Food & Civil Supply Department, Agriculture Department and Assam Police to conduct drive against price rise at various markets. Officials were also asked to build a dedicated team to tackle the matter.

In this connection, a meeting will be held at the deputy commissioner’s office to systematically plan in a bid to regulate the price inflation.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Phani Bhushan Choudhury held the roadside vegetable traders for the sudden price hike.