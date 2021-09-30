Assam: Orang National Park Reopens Today

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
orang

After several months of closure, the Orang National Park (ONP) in Assam’s Darrang district has reopened today.

The national park was closed due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic as well as the monsoon season.

“Orang National Park will be open for visitors following all the COVID-19 protocol and safety guidelines w.e.f 30th September’ 2021 for the coming tourist season of 2021-22 until further order,” said a notification.

Related News

Assam: Fake Certificate Racket Busted In Nagaon, 1 Held

Indian Hockey Player Rupinder Pal Singh Announces Retirement

Raijor Dal To Contest Two Seats In Assam By-Polls

Active Broker Cycle Busted at GMCH

However, only a section of the safari route has been opened due to the poor condition of the roads following floods. Repair works are on.

Recently, the state government had removed former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s name from the Orang National Park.

You might also like
Pratidin Exclusive

Bike Taxis popular in Guwahati

National

Article 370: Jammu remains under restrictions for third consecutive day

National

Ind-Pak trade heavy fire on LoC

World

COVID19 situation worsening globally: WHO

National

Ayodhya Verdict: Shia Petition Dismissed

Assam

Ghy: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Bamunimaidan Daily Market