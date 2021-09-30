Assam: Orang National Park Reopens Today

After several months of closure, the Orang National Park (ONP) in Assam’s Darrang district has reopened today.

The national park was closed due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic as well as the monsoon season.

“Orang National Park will be open for visitors following all the COVID-19 protocol and safety guidelines w.e.f 30th September’ 2021 for the coming tourist season of 2021-22 until further order,” said a notification.

However, only a section of the safari route has been opened due to the poor condition of the roads following floods. Repair works are on.

Recently, the state government had removed former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s name from the Orang National Park.