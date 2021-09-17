Assam: Over 1 Kilo Fake Gold Seized In Tezpur, 1 Held

In a major haul, over one kilo of fake gold biscuits was seized by Assam police in Tezpur on Friday.

The fake gold was seized during an operation carried out today.

“Continuing our drive against fake gold seller’s rackets, today a team of Sonitpur Police led by SI Bhargab Borbora, I/C Borghat OP and team conducted another successful operation at Napam market under Tezpur PS and recovered four fake gold biscuits weighing approximately 1kg 400gm.,” Sonitpur police said in a statement.

One Kitab Ali of Kurkani village was also arrested for the possession of the fake gold biscuits.

Further investigation is on to unearth linkages.