Assam: Over 1 Lakh People Affected in Floods in 11 Districts

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Floods

The Assam flood further worsens affecting over 1.33 lakh people, including more than 39,000 children in 11 districts of the state, according to a report of Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

Officials said that over 7,584 hectares of crop land have been inundated under flood.

According to the statement of ASDMA, the worst affected five districts are Bongaigaon (63,891 people affected), Dhemaji (31,500), Majuli (13,239), Dibrugarh (10,697) and Chirang (10,634).

Related News

Guwahati: 7 Including Doctors Infected with ‘Scrub Typhus’

Pune: Rajnath Singh Inaugurates Stadium Named After Neeraj…

Solve Technical Problems In Aadhaar Linkage In Assam: Union…

COVID-19: Assam Reports 499 New Cases, 9 Deaths

The statement said that 243 villages were affected and 74 relief camps have been set up for the help of the flood-affected people.

Many roads, bridges, embankments, culverts and other infrastructure have been damaged by floodwaters in several districts, the ASDMA bulletin said.

ALSO READ: COVID-19: Assam Reports 499 New Cases, 9 Deaths

You might also like
Assam

4 persons from Assam dead in Alipurduar accident

Top Stories

Assam Reports 2098 New COVID Cases

Top Stories

Assam bracing for two power centres

Assam

Water crisis hits Guwahati

Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches Guwahati

Assam

Mizoram imposed prohibition in selling liquor