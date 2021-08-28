Assam: Over 1 Lakh People Affected in Floods in 11 Districts

The Assam flood further worsens affecting over 1.33 lakh people, including more than 39,000 children in 11 districts of the state, according to a report of Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

Officials said that over 7,584 hectares of crop land have been inundated under flood.

According to the statement of ASDMA, the worst affected five districts are Bongaigaon (63,891 people affected), Dhemaji (31,500), Majuli (13,239), Dibrugarh (10,697) and Chirang (10,634).

The statement said that 243 villages were affected and 74 relief camps have been set up for the help of the flood-affected people.

Many roads, bridges, embankments, culverts and other infrastructure have been damaged by floodwaters in several districts, the ASDMA bulletin said.

