Assam: Over 1000 Rebels Give Up Arms

In a major boost to resolve insurgency in Assam, over 1000 rebels belonging to five banned armed outfits of Karbi Anglong region in Assam surrendered their arms in Guwahati at an arms laying down ceremony held at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in the presence of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday.

The ultras primarily belonged to insurgent groups of KLF, KNLF, KPLT, PDCK, and UPLA laid down their arms. The outfits have also declared unilateral cessation of hostilities with the government.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal lauding their decision said the state government will be take responsibility of helping them become self-sufficient, have a sustainable livelihood, and live a life of respet and dignity.

Karbi Anglong Autonomous District Council (KAADC) CEM Tuliram Ronghang and Assam Police Director General Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta were present in the function as well.