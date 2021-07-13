Assam: Over 1lakh Government Posts Lying Vacant

At the time when lakhs of unemployed youths are searching for jobs, there are over 1lakh posts lying vacant in various Assam government departments. A total of 1 lakh 7thousand 149 posts lying vacant in the state since 2016 but the government has not yet filled up the vacancies.

The state government has not taken any step to fill the vacant posts since 5 years. Several departments have also published advertisements to fill the posts but the process of filling up the vacancies only remain limited to filling up the forms. No exams have been conducted by the departments till date.

The General Administrative department has revealed the data in a query raised by Congress MLA and Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia in the Assam Assembly session.

It may be mentioned that out of 1lakh 7 thousand 149 vacancies, 50 thousand 465 posts are vacant only in the Education department while 20 thousand 248 posts are lying vacant in the Home and Political Department. Moreover, 9 thousand 353 posts are vacant in Health and Family Welfare department.

Meanwhile, the Assam government has also formed a core committee led by State Chief Secretary Jishnu Baruah during its second meeting of the high-powered committee chaired by Finance Minister Ajanta Neog to initiate the procedure for providing one lakh jobs to the unemployed youth of the state as assured by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The finance department has asked the committee to submit a report on the vacant posts and status on newly created posts within 4 days of the meeting that was held on June 29.

The Assam government has constituted the high-powered committee led by Neog in its first cabinet meeting on May 11 to prepare a roadmap for the creation of 1 lakh jobs in the state government departments.

Ajanta Neog also stated that in addition to the posts mentioned, third and fourth graded posts will be created in various administrative offices in newly-created districts of the state.

So far, the departments have submitted 80,000 vacancy statuses to the high power committee.

