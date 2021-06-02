Assam Paper Mills To Be Auctioned On June 30

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
auction
169

The two paper mills of Assam, Nagaon and Pachgram, under the Hindustan paper Corporation shall be e-auctioned as a scrap on June 30.

The advertisement seeking e-bid was published yesterday by liquidator Kuleep Verma after a maze of legal web.

There was an attempt before the National Company Law Tribunal to save the company from going to auction but nothing materialized as no concrete proposal came from Assam Government even if it was high on the political agenda of the ruling BJP party.

Related News

Assam: Protests Erupt Across State over Doctor Assault Case

Over 500 Doctors Die of COVID-19 In Second Wave: IMA

Mizoram Minister To Bear Ration Expenses Of Over 11,000…

CM Sarma Assures Speedy Justice In Doctor Assault Case

Also Read: Meghalaya: NPP MLA Accused Of Rape, FIR Filed

The two paper mills used to produce 2,00,000 tonnes of newsprint in its hey days. But since last 51 months, there were no salary and 87 employees died not getting proper medical treatment, three of which committed suicide.

A single private group had shown some interest as they would have monetized the massive land of the two papers mills as real estate besides brining in new machinery to run the plants at a smaller capcity, but that too did not materializes.

The e-auction advertisement has put Rs 1139 croes as a reserve price for the two paper mills and Rs 55 crore has been fixed as earn4st money deposits. The auction shall be opened at 1000 hours of June 30 and it will close at 1800 hours of same day.

Also Read: More Assam Police Officers Transferred
You might also like
Environment

4.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Assam

Entertainment

Priyanka-Nick wedding preparations in full swing

Sports

Bianca Andreescu wins US Open to make History

National

Sept 29 to be observed as “Surgical Strike Day” : UGC

Assam

Pratidin Time Impact: Border Police at Morigaon PWD office

National

Former Assam Governor Banwarilal Purohit Tests COVID-19+

Comments
Loading...