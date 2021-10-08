Assam: Petrol Prices Hit Century in 15 Districts

The petrol price has breached Rs. 100 mark in 15 districts of Assam leaving the people in a impasse. Fuel and diesel prices soared to all-time highs in major cities on Thursday.

The 15 districts in Assam which crossed Rs. 100/litre mark in petrol are: Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Biswanath, Nagaon, West Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao, Goalpara, Karimganj, Sivasagar, Hailakandi, Morigaon, Dhubri, Charaideo and Karbi Anglong.

In Guwahati, the petrol price is nearing Rs. 100 as it stands at Rs. 99.15 per litre.

The average petrol price in Assam stands at Rs. 99.79/litre.

Petrol and diesel prices have been hiked for the fourth consecutive day on Friday i.e. October 8. In Delhi, petrol price have been increased by 30 paise from Rs 103.24 per litre to Rs. 103.54 per litre and diesel rates were hiked by 35 paise from Rs 91.77 per litre to Rs. 92.12 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation. In Mumbai, the revised petrol price is Rs. 109.54 per litre and diesel is Rs. 99.22 per litre. Fuel rates vary across states due to the value-added tax or VAT.

State-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise the fuel rates on a daily basis, by taking into account the crude oil prices in international markets, and the rupee-dollar exchange rates. Any changes in petrol and diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

