Assam: Physical Classes For Class 9, UG, PG Classes From Oct 1

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Tuesday informed that physical classes for class 9, all undergraduate, and post-graduate classes in educational institutions in Assam will resume from October 1.

Meanwhile, physical classes for class 11 will commence from October 19 after the Durga Puja festivities.

Classes from 1 to 8 will also resume on October 19 but thrice a week.

Online mode will however still continue for students who prefer to attend online classes, an official notification stated.

Moreover, physical classes for class 10 have already started on September 20.