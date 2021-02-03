Assam: PIL Against 4 Varsities for 100 Cr Scam

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed at Gauhati High Court in allegation against Rs. 100 crore financial scam of four Assam universities including Gauhati University.

Allegations have been raised against Tezpur University, Dibrugarh University, Assam Agriculture University and Gauhati University having huge financial scam.

The Gauhati High Court has ordered a probe into the universities and if the Chancellors won’t take any action against the scam, the court will take strict action against it.  

