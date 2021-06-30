Assam: Plastic Ban In Kamrup

The Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup, IAS Kailash Kartik has announced a ban on the use of plastic bags in Kamrup district on Wednesday.

The prohibition has implemented in the district banning both the use and sale of plastic.

DC Kailash Kartik announced that the order must be abided within the next 60 days or else it might result in an arrest under IPC 188.

However, the order shall not apply to 4 special cases. They are,