Assam: Plastic Ban In Kamrup

By Pratidin Bureau
The Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup, IAS Kailash Kartik has announced a ban on the use of plastic bags in Kamrup district on Wednesday.

The prohibition has implemented in the district banning both the use and sale of plastic.

DC Kailash Kartik announced that the order must be abided within the next 60 days or else it might result in an arrest under IPC 188.

However, the order shall not apply to 4 special cases. They are,

  • Exemption of plastic bags for export purposes
  • Exemption for use in preparation or processing industries.
  • This prohibition does not apply to use in medicine packaging.
  • Exemption in case of order issued by a government department or farm.
