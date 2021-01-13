Assam: Plea For Upgrading Historic ‘Dhodar Ali’ Road

Senior journalist and environmental activist Apurba Ballav Goswami urged the Assam government to upgrade the historical road ‘Dhodar Ali’ in Golaghat built during the Ahom Kingdom rule to a four lane road.

The journalist belonging from Golaghat on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister through the Deputy Commissioner of the district Bivash Chandra Modi.

Besides upgradation of a four lane road, the memorandum also mentioned a request for setting up a park along at Kamargaon near national highway 37. Moreover, the historical road was built during the rule of Ahom Swargadeu Gadadhar Singha and as a mark of respect and tribute, the journalist requested for the building of a statue of the Ahom ruler.

Goswami in the memorandum explained the significance of Dhodar Ali road, stating, it connects five major districts of the state. Furthermore, it is also a major road from transportation connecting Assam with Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland.

Goswami further mentioned in his memorandum that if these two proposals will be implemented it will not only be helpful for the socio-economic development of the region through which the Dhodar Ali road passes but also will be a major boost to the tourism sector.