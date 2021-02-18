Assam: PM Modi Launches ‘Mahabahu-Brahmaputra’, Several Development Projects

Ahead of the assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched multiple developmental projects in Assam via video conferencing. PM Modi launched ‘Mahabahu-Brahmaputra’ and laid the foundation stone of the two of India’s longest bridges which will connect Dhubri in Assam to Phulbari in Meghalaya. The 19 km bridge will be India’s longest and will play a crucial role in connecting the two Northeastern states.

Modi started his speech in the name of Srimanta Sankardeva. Modi also sang Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika’s song during the programmme.

PM Modi also performed ‘Bhumi Pujan’ for the construction of the Majuli Bridge in Assam. The construction of the two-lane bridge on the river Brahmaputra between Majuli (North Bank) and Jorhat (South Bank) located on NH-715K, and will connect Neematighat (on Jorhat side) and Kamalabari (on Majuli side).

The construction of the pending bridge has been a long demand of people residing in Majuli. People for generations were dependent on the ferry services to connect with the mainland of Assam.

PM Modi laid the foundation stone for the four-lane bridge over the river Brahmaputra between Dhubri (on North Bank) and Phulbari (on South Bank). The bridge will be constructed at a cost of approximately Rs 4,997 crore.

The launch of Mahabahu-Brahmaputra marked by the inauguration of the Ro-Pax vessel operations between Neamati in Assam’s Jorhat district and river island district Majuli, North Guwahati-South Guwahati and Dhubri-Hatsingimari, Shilanyas of Inland Water Transport (IWT) Terminal at Jogighopa, and various tourist jetties on River Brahmaputra, according to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The program is aimed at providing seamless connectivity to the Eastern parts of India, and includes various development activities for the people living around river Brahmaputra and river Barak, the PMO stated.

The Ro-Pax services, between Neamati and Majuli, will help in reducing the travel time by providing connectivity between banks, and thus reducing the distance to be travelled by road. It will reduce the total distance of 420 km, currently being travelled by vehicles, to only 12 km, resulting in a substantial impact on the logistics of small-scale industries of the region.

The program also includes shilanyas for the construction of tourist jetties at four locations – Neamati, Biswanath Ghat, Pandu, and Jogighopa with the financial assistance of Rs 9.41 crore from the Ministry of Tourism.

These jetties will promote river cruise tourism, generate local employment, and also generate growth for local businesses.

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Mansukh Mandaviya and Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal, Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad Sangma were presented on the occasion.