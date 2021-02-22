Top StoriesNationalRegional

Assam: PM Modi To Dedicate 3 Petroleum Projects To Nation

By Pratidin Bureau
Pic Courtesy: ANI
During his third trip to poll-bound Assam within a month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate several important projects on Monday in the state.

The Prime Minister will launch three projects of petroleum ministry worth over Rs 3,000 crore in an event organised at Silapathar in Dhemaji.

Prime Minister Modi will dedicate to the nation the INDMAX Unit at Indian Oil’s Bongaigaon Refinery, Oil India Limited’s Secondary Tank Farm at Madhuban, Dibrugarh and a Gas Compressor Station at Hebeda Village, Makum, Tinsukia.

Moreover, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Dhemaji Engineering College and lay the foundation stone for Sualkuchi Engineering College.

He will also visit poll-bound West Bengal later in the day to launch several projects.

