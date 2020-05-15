ASSAM: PM’s ‘₹20 lakh cr Pkg’ to benefit over 1 lakh MSMEs : Sonowal

After nearly 50 days of one of the world’s most stringent lockdowns to combat Covid-19, during which the Indian economy facing economic hurdles, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an economic package that would put the country back on its feet and make it self-reliant, said Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday.

The mega economic package would benefit over 1 lakh MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) in Assam, the Chief Minister said.

“Around 40 lakh people are engaged in over 1 lakh MSMEs in the state. The package will benefit this section highly,” the CM said while addressing a press conference in Guwahati.

Assam has 99.9 per cent MSME industries and around 2000 distress industries. “The Centre has allocated Rs 20 thousand crore for the revival of the distress industries. This will highly benefit the state,” Sonowal said.

The state has incurred a loss of Rs 1000 crore since the lockdown was enforced in the country to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus, the CM said while adding that the package will give a fillip in the state’s economy.

In a relief to migrant workers, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced the launch of the National Portability Cards (One Nation One Ration Card) which can be used in any ration shop in any part of the country as migrants move from state to state.

Besides, the FM said the government will give 5 kg/person of wheat or rice and 1 kg/family of channa for non-PDS card holders for two months which is going to cost the national exchequer Rs 3,500 crore.