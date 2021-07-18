Assam Police Arrests 2, Books 6 in Cash For HSLC Results Scam In Changsari

Assam Police arrested 2 teachers and booked 6 for interrogation regarding buying and selling of HSLC results on Sunday.

The Police superintendent of Kamrup, Hitesh Chandra Roy held a press meet on Sunday regarding the ongoing cash for HSLC results scam that has been going on in the area.

Meanwhile, an FIR has already been filed against the matter at the Changsari Police Station of Kamrup.

Two teachers have been arrested after the FIR filed who has been identified as Akkas Ali Ahmed and Prasanta Das.

Moreover, 6 others including teachers has been booked by the police for further interrogation on the concerning matter.

The Police Superintendent stated that several objectionable documents have also been found from the IAS office.

He said, “This disgusting practice is going on in many other districts of Assam as well.”

We have informed the Police Superintendent of those districts to take charge and investigate over this heinous practice, added SP Hitesh Chandra Roy.