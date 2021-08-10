Assam Police Busts Illicit Racket of Narcotics In Guwahati Again

Assam Police operation against illicit drugs and other substance keeps on busting cases one after another everyday.

On Tuesday, Guwahati Police successfully seized huge quantity of illicit substances from Guwahati.

Police have been successful in busting of 14 cases which have been registered, and have nabbed 42 traffickers.

The Police have also seized 12.4 kg Ganja, 159.7 grams Heroin, 14614 bottles cough syrup and 14 vehicles along with the recovery of Rs. 502600 cash.

The official account of Guwahati Police twitter handle has revealed the information on Tuesday. The tweet reads, “If they try trafficking in Guwahati, weed know. Busting the busters! Here’s what 10 days of our #WarOnDrugs looks like – 14 cases registered 42 traffickers arrested 12.4 kg Ganja 159.7 grams Heroin 14614 bottles cough syrup & 14 vehicles seized Rs. 502600/ cash recovered. “

Special DGP of Assam GP Singh has also appreciated the efforts of the team and posted a tweet as, “Good show guys. Keep it up.”

Good show guys. Keep it up.

Assam Police has been busting huge rackets of drugs in the state since the last three months. The operations of the Assam Police have brought into light the current status of the state where huge peddling of drugs has been going on.

