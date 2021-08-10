Assam Police Busts Illicit Racket of Narcotics In Guwahati Again

AssamGuwahati NewsTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Police War On Drugs

Assam Police operation against illicit drugs and other substance keeps on busting cases one after another everyday.

On Tuesday, Guwahati Police successfully seized huge quantity of illicit substances from Guwahati.

Police have been successful in busting of 14 cases which have been registered, and have nabbed 42 traffickers.

Related News

Horrific Train Accident Kills 1 In Narengi, Other Severely…

Six Bills Passed In Assam Assembly Today

1,120 Fresh COVID Cases Today In Assam, 17 Deaths

Senior BJP Leader Dies In Road Accident In Baksa

The Police have also seized 12.4 kg Ganja, 159.7 grams Heroin, 14614 bottles cough syrup and 14 vehicles along with the recovery of Rs. 502600 cash.

The official account of Guwahati Police twitter handle has revealed the information on Tuesday. The tweet reads, “If they try trafficking in Guwahati, weed know. Busting the busters! Here’s what 10 days of our #WarOnDrugs looks like – 14 cases registered 42 traffickers arrested 12.4 kg Ganja 159.7 grams Heroin 14614 bottles cough syrup & 14 vehicles seized Rs. 502600/ cash recovered. “

Special DGP of Assam GP Singh has also appreciated the efforts of the team and posted a tweet as, “Good show guys. Keep it up.”

Assam Police has been busting huge rackets of drugs in the state since the last three months. The operations of the Assam Police have brought into light the current status of the state where huge peddling of drugs has been going on.

Also Read: Six Bills Passed In Assam Assembly Today

You might also like
National

Delhi: SRCC students cancel discussion on CAA

National

Economy To Shrink by 4.5% This Financial Year

Assam

All Educational Institutions To Be Closed In Guwahati Only After Detection of 1000…

Assam

Father-Son killed after Rajdhani Express hits car at Chabua railway crossing

Pratidin Exclusive

BJP IT cell worker sacked for persecuting woman

Top Stories

Don’t apply western norms of rights in India: Shah