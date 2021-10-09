Assam Police Busts Teer Racket In Raha, Three Arrested

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Assam

Raha police of Nagaon district in Assam busted a gambling (teer) racket operating from Barapujia and arrested three persons in this connection.

The three apprehended, all bookies, have been identified as Nipen Chandra Phukan of Phukantup village, and Biplab Patar and Mukunda Patar both from Bogaon village of Barapujia.

Besides, the team of police personnel have also seized 35 teer slips, two teer books, a mobile phone, a calculator, three ball pens, and cash of Rs 1460 cash.

The raid was carried out in a shop run by Biplab Patar at Barapujia Chariali. They were arrested on Friday evening.

As per reports, the police have informed that huge network of teer gamblers have been active across several parts of Raha, Barapujia, and Chaparmukh and mass awareness drives are organised to educated people of these regions.

