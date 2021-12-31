Assam Police Collects Rs 4 Crore From Traffic Violators In December

A whopping Rs 4 crore has been collected by Assam police during its drive against traffic violators in the month of December.

Until the month of November, the police had collected fines of Rs 2.5 crore per month, Commission of Guwahati police, Harmeet Singh said.

“But in December the police succeeded in collecting Rs 4 crores,” he added.

As many as 22,000 people were penalized for not wearing helmets in the just 15-20 days, he said.

In the past week, the police also intercepted 600 persons for drunken driving. All of their licences were suspended and they have been fined Rs 10000 each.

In a bid to ensure that no accidents occur during New Year, the traffic police said that they will be on strict vigil to track down drunk drivers in the city.

A strategic plan has been undertaken to prevent accidents in the city, police said.