Assam Police Defuses Explosive Along Interstate Border With Mizoram

The Special Branch of Assam Police successfully defused an explosive after it was detected by Cachar Police five days ago along the interstate border shared with Mizoram.

As per reports, the explosive was defused at a far off place from the Assam – Mizoram border and police have asked residents living nearby to the border to remain vigilant.

An investigation is underway to find out the source of the explosive that was detected close to an under-construction bridge on Saturday. It was kept safely away from human settlement and was defused today.

As per preliminary reports of Cachar police the explosive was a mix of gelatin and detonator and the SP of Kolasib district in Mizoram was also informed about the developments to identify the source of the explosive.

Further, security has been beefed up along the interstate border.