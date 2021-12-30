Assam Police Destroys 15 Bighas Of Cannabis Cultivation In Goalpara

Assam police have achieved yet another milestone in its war against drugs in the state.

Cannabis, which was being cultivated in around 15 bighas of land at Latibari char, Bamunialga char, and Patakata char in Goalpara district, was destroyed by police forces after receiving inputs on the same.

Taking to Twitter, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Another major success achieved in @assampolice’s drive against drugs. About 15 bighas of cannabis cultivation has been destroyed at Latibari char, Bamunialga char & Patakata char under Chunari PS, Goalpara dist. Much appreciated. Keep it up”