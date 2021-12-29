Assam Police Foils Cattle Smuggling Bid In Goalpara

Pratidin Bureau
At least 30 cattle heads loaded in three pick-up trucks were seized in Assam’s Goalpara on Wednesday.

The trucks were intercepted during a routine check in Ranjuli area.

Upon checking, the cattle heads were discovered aboard three pickup trucks. The police then questioned the drivers and found out that there were no documents of the cattle.

It was suspected that these cattle heads were being transported illegally with an aim of smuggling.

The drivers were then detained and further legal proceedings were initiated.

