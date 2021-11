Assam police have foiled a major cattle smuggling bid in Guwahati on Tuesday.

A team East Guwahati Police Department rescued a total of 109 cattle heads from six trucks.

Seven persons were arrested in connection to it. Further investigation is on.

Taking to Twitter, Guwahati Police wrote, “A EGPD team from Khetri PS intercepted 6 trucks and detected 109 cattle, today morning. 7 persons have been detained in this regard. Investigation has been taken up in this regard.”