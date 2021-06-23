Assam Police Foils Human Trafficking Bid, 7 Minor Girls, Several Men Rescued

By Pratidin Bureau on June 23, 2021

A total of seven minor girls and several men were rescued from a human trafficking racket in Tamulpur near Indo-Bhutan border in Baksa district.

As per reports, the victims were being transported to Gujarat in a bus in lieu of a job. The bus was intercepted by Kumurikata police based on intelligence inputs about suspected trafficking while it was en-route from Baksa.

Five persons were arrested along with the bus driver and the agent who promised them a job in Gujarat.

Moreover, the victims were transported without the knowledge of their parents.

A case has been registered against the accused persons under relevant sections. Further investigation in the case is underway.

BaksaHuman traffickingMinor girls trafficking
