Assam Police Get Custody of Sharjeel

Patiala House court gave nod to the request of Assam Police to hand over Sharjeel Imam to its custody on the strength of the production warrant.

Sharjeel to be present before CJM Kamrup through video conferencing on Thursday, reports said.

The court of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) on Wednesday allowed Delhi police to take the voice samples of activist Sharjeel Imam.

Sharjeel is currently in judicial custody and will be produced at Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) on February 13, after the direction of the court.

According to reports, a team of Assam Police under the leadership of Additional Superintendent of Police, Nabaneet Mahanta have been camping in Delhi to take Imam into custody. Reports also added that Assam Police is likely to take custody of Sharjeel within one or two days.

The Anti-CAA activist, who was arrested by the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch from Bihar’s Jehanabad in a sedition case, has been produced in the Patiala House court.