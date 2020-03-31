Assam Police Help Line for those who struck outside

Assam Police had released a set of helpline numbers in order to extend help to all the people of Assam State,who are stuck in an emergency either within Assam or outside.
However, on the first day, the WhatsApp Helpline Number 9435215029 received around 16000 messages within 24 hours. More than 95% of these messages were from people who are outside, requesting Assam Police to facilitate their return.
Few messages were found to be frivolous in nature, thus clogging the helpline and making it difficult to focus on messages which required immediate intervention.
It is reiterated that as per Government orders, people who are presently in different states cannot travel back to Assam till the time lockdown remains in force.
At the same time the Government is committed to help all those with emergency requirements of medical attention/medicines, food and accommodation. This applies to people of Assam both in the state or outside Assam. Hence we again request all Citizens to follow the lockdown in its true spirit and reach out to helpline numbers in case of emergencies which need immediate intervention. Clogging the helpline with non-urgent requirements can hurt your fellow citizens who may need immediate attention.
In order to have a more focused and dedicated response mechanism for all, we are publishing dedicated State wise Helpline numbers for people of Assam currently in different states.
|S No
| States where People of Assam are
presently in
|WhatsApp Helpline Number
|1
|For People of Assam presently in Kerala
|6026900966
|2
|For People of Assam presently in Tamil Nadu
|6026900967
|3
|For People of Assam presently in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
|6026900968
|4
|For People of Assam presently in Maharashtra, Goa and Gujrat
|6026900969
|5
|For People of Assam presently in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan
|6026900970
|6
|For People of Assam presently in Haryana, Punjab, Himanchal and Jammu & Kashmir
|6026900971
|7
|For People of Assam presently in Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh
|6026900972
|8
|For People of Assam presently in West Bengal, Orissa and Sikkim
|6026900973
|9
|All remaining states
|6026900976
|S No
|For People of Assam presently in Assam
|WhatsApp Helpline Number
|1
|Assam
|6026900974/6026900975
In addition to these numbers, the earlier mentioned numbers published on 29/03/2020 shall remain functional.
We are also providing the numbers of State Control Rooms of different States for all concerned.
|Sl No.
|District
|Police
|Landline/Mobile No.
|1
|Biswanath
|03715-222012
|8135837614
|2
|Bongaigaon
|9435736111
|8638480652
|3
|Barpeta
|0366-252231
|6026704630
|4
|Baksa
|03624-295552
|8724846530
|5
|Cachar
|03842-246892
|7086021473
|6
|Charaideo
|0377-2256045
|9678921813
|7
|Chirang
|03664-243201
|9401347035
|8
|Dhubri
|03662-232180
|8486038342
|9
|Dibrugarh
|0373-2329655
|6002075019
|10
|Dima Hasao
|8638389873
|9101160418
|11
|Darrang
|03713-222213
|8876603074
|12
|Dhemaji
|9859916060
|8876444412
|13
|Goalpara
|03663-24003
|9435721514
|14
|Golaghat
|8134820114
|8134820114
|15
|Ghty City
|0361-2464557
|9127801077 / 78
|16
|Hamren
|9401321286
|8474834510
|17
|Hailakandi
|03844-222254
|9864609954
|18
|Hojai
|3674284172
|6000924750
|19
|Jorhat
|03762-320018
|Nil
|20
|Karbi-Anglong
|03671-272594
|9365972436
|21
|Karimganj
|03843-266101
|9954399885
|22
|Kamrup
|0361-2684402
|7578982561
|23
|Kokrajhar
|8811029100
|8486356200
|24
|Lakhimpur
|03752-223737
|9435760899
|25
|Morigaon
|03678-241161
|9854102220
|26
|Majuli
|6002628243
|8011077752
|27
|Nagaon
|03672-235620
|8724915419
|28
|Nalbari
|03624-220440
|8811087224
|29
|Sadiya
|03756-244005
|9706556882
|30
|Sivasagar
|03772-222801
|9435500597
|31
|Sonitpur
|0371-2232800
|7086993898
|32
|South Salmara
|7635831151
|7635831151
|33
|Tinsukia
|0374-2337858
|6900657812
|34
|Udalguri
|03711-224011
|7002776546
We again request citizens to use these helpline numbers responsibly so that it enables us to serve all citizens stuck in emergencies in the best possible manner.Please help us to help you.
|Andhra Pradesh
|08645246600, 08645247185
|Arunachal Pradesh
|08257891310, 8974987127, 9436074396, 03602005160/59 , 0360-2292774
|Bihar
|0612-2217781, 06122233806 , 8544402232
|Chhatisgarh
|0771-282113
|Goa
|8322419550
|Gujarat
|079-23251900, 23251908, 23251914
|Haryana
|0172-2545938
|Himachal Pradesh
|0177-2628940 , 2629439, 26296288
|Srinagar
|0194-2477261, 2486567, 2452295
|Jammu
|0191-2549100, 2562646, 2560596, 2544581
|Jharkhand
|6512446923
|Karnataka
|8022340676
|Kerala
|4712364424
|Madhya Pradesh
|0755-2441419, 07554926892
|Maharashtra
|022-22027990
|Manipur
|0385-2443441
|Meghalaya
|0364-2502098
|Mizoram
|0389-2345943
|Nagaland
|3702291122