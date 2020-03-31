Pratidin ExclusiveRegionalTop Stories

Assam Police Help Line for those who struck outside

Assam Police had released a set of helpline numbers in order to extend help to all the people of Assam State,who are stuck in an emergency either within Assam or outside.

However, on the first day, the WhatsApp Helpline Number 9435215029 received around 16000 messages within 24 hours. More than 95% of these messages were from people who are outside, requesting Assam Police to facilitate their return.

 Few messages were found to be frivolous in nature, thus clogging the helpline and making it difficult to focus on messages which required immediate intervention.

It is reiterated that as per Government orders, people who are presently in different states cannot travel back to Assam till the time lockdown remains in force.

At the same time the Government is committed to help all those with emergency requirements of medical attention/medicines, food and accommodation. This applies to people of Assam both in the state or outside Assam. Hence we again request all Citizens to follow the lockdown in its true spirit and reach out to helpline numbers in case of emergencies which need immediate intervention. Clogging the helpline with non-urgent requirements can hurt your fellow citizens who may need immediate attention.

In order to have a more focused and dedicated response mechanism for all, we are publishing dedicated State wise Helpline numbers for people of Assam currently in different states.

S No States where People of Assam are
presently in 		WhatsApp Helpline Number
1 For People of Assam presently in Kerala 6026900966
2 For People of Assam presently in Tamil Nadu 6026900967
3 For People of Assam presently in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana 6026900968
4 For People of Assam presently in Maharashtra, Goa and Gujrat 6026900969
5 For People of Assam presently in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan 6026900970
6 For People of Assam presently in Haryana, Punjab, Himanchal and Jammu & Kashmir 6026900971
7 For People of Assam presently in Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh 6026900972
8 For People of Assam presently in West Bengal, Orissa and Sikkim 6026900973
9 All remaining states 6026900976
S No For People of Assam presently in Assam WhatsApp  Helpline Number
1 Assam 6026900974/6026900975

In addition to these numbers, the earlier mentioned numbers published on 29/03/2020 shall remain functional.

We are also providing the numbers of State Control Rooms of different States for all concerned.

Sl No.District  Police
Landline/Mobile No.Whatsapp
1Biswanath03715-2220128135837614
2Bongaigaon94357361118638480652
3Barpeta0366-2522316026704630
4Baksa03624-2955528724846530
5Cachar03842-2468927086021473
6Charaideo0377-22560459678921813
7Chirang03664-2432019401347035
8Dhubri03662-2321808486038342
9Dibrugarh0373-23296556002075019
10Dima Hasao86383898739101160418
11Darrang03713-2222138876603074
12Dhemaji98599160608876444412
13Goalpara03663-240039435721514
14Golaghat81348201148134820114
15Ghty City0361-24645579127801077 / 78
16Hamren94013212868474834510
17Hailakandi03844-2222549864609954
18Hojai36742841726000924750
19Jorhat03762-320018Nil
20Karbi-Anglong03671-2725949365972436
21Karimganj03843-2661019954399885
22Kamrup0361-26844027578982561
23Kokrajhar88110291008486356200
24Lakhimpur03752-2237379435760899
25Morigaon03678-2411619854102220
26Majuli60026282438011077752
27Nagaon03672-2356208724915419
28Nalbari03624-2204408811087224
29Sadiya03756-2440059706556882
30Sivasagar03772-2228019435500597
31Sonitpur0371-22328007086993898
32South Salmara76358311517635831151
33Tinsukia0374-23378586900657812
34Udalguri03711-2240117002776546

We again request citizens to use these helpline numbers responsibly so that it enables us to serve all citizens stuck in emergencies in the best possible manner.Please help us to help you.

Andhra Pradesh08645246600, 08645247185
Arunachal Pradesh08257891310,  8974987127, 9436074396, 03602005160/59 , 0360-2292774
Bihar0612-2217781, 06122233806 , 8544402232
Chhatisgarh0771-282113 
Goa8322419550
Gujarat079-23251900, 23251908, 23251914
Haryana0172-2545938
Himachal Pradesh0177-2628940 , 2629439, 26296288
Srinagar0194-2477261, 2486567, 2452295
Jammu0191-2549100, 2562646, 2560596, 2544581
Jharkhand6512446923
Karnataka8022340676
Kerala4712364424
Madhya Pradesh0755-2441419, 07554926892
Maharashtra022-22027990
Manipur0385-2443441
Meghalaya0364-2502098
Mizoram0389-2345943
Nagaland3702291122
