Assam Police Help Line for those who struck outside

Assam Police had released a set of helpline numbers in order to extend help to all the people of Assam State,who are stuck in an emergency either within Assam or outside.

However, on the first day, the WhatsApp Helpline Number 9435215029 received around 16000 messages within 24 hours. More than 95% of these messages were from people who are outside, requesting Assam Police to facilitate their return.

Few messages were found to be frivolous in nature, thus clogging the helpline and making it difficult to focus on messages which required immediate intervention.

It is reiterated that as per Government orders, people who are presently in different states cannot travel back to Assam till the time lockdown remains in force.

At the same time the Government is committed to help all those with emergency requirements of medical attention/medicines, food and accommodation. This applies to people of Assam both in the state or outside Assam. Hence we again request all Citizens to follow the lockdown in its true spirit and reach out to helpline numbers in case of emergencies which need immediate intervention. Clogging the helpline with non-urgent requirements can hurt your fellow citizens who may need immediate attention.

In order to have a more focused and dedicated response mechanism for all, we are publishing dedicated State wise Helpline numbers for people of Assam currently in different states.

presently in WhatsApp Helpline Number 1 For People of Assam presently in Kerala 6026900966 2 For People of Assam presently in Tamil Nadu 6026900967 3 For People of Assam presently in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana 6026900968 4 For People of Assam presently in Maharashtra, Goa and Gujrat 6026900969 5 For People of Assam presently in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan 6026900970 6 For People of Assam presently in Haryana, Punjab, Himanchal and Jammu & Kashmir 6026900971 7 For People of Assam presently in Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh 6026900972 8 For People of Assam presently in West Bengal, Orissa and Sikkim 6026900973 9 All remaining states 6026900976

S No For People of Assam presently in Assam WhatsApp Helpline Number 1 Assam 6026900974/6026900975

In addition to these numbers, the earlier mentioned numbers published on 29/03/2020 shall remain functional.

We are also providing the numbers of State Control Rooms of different States for all concerned.

Sl No. District Police Landline/Mobile No. Whatsapp 1 Biswanath 03715-222012 8135837614 2 Bongaigaon 9435736111 8638480652 3 Barpeta 0366-252231 6026704630 4 Baksa 03624-295552 8724846530 5 Cachar 03842-246892 7086021473 6 Charaideo 0377-2256045 9678921813 7 Chirang 03664-243201 9401347035 8 Dhubri 03662-232180 8486038342 9 Dibrugarh 0373-2329655 6002075019 10 Dima Hasao 8638389873 9101160418 11 Darrang 03713-222213 8876603074 12 Dhemaji 9859916060 8876444412 13 Goalpara 03663-24003 9435721514 14 Golaghat 8134820114 8134820114 15 Ghty City 0361-2464557 9127801077 / 78 16 Hamren 9401321286 8474834510 17 Hailakandi 03844-222254 9864609954 18 Hojai 3674284172 6000924750 19 Jorhat 03762-320018 Nil 20 Karbi-Anglong 03671-272594 9365972436 21 Karimganj 03843-266101 9954399885 22 Kamrup 0361-2684402 7578982561 23 Kokrajhar 8811029100 8486356200 24 Lakhimpur 03752-223737 9435760899 25 Morigaon 03678-241161 9854102220 26 Majuli 6002628243 8011077752 27 Nagaon 03672-235620 8724915419 28 Nalbari 03624-220440 8811087224 29 Sadiya 03756-244005 9706556882 30 Sivasagar 03772-222801 9435500597 31 Sonitpur 0371-2232800 7086993898 32 South Salmara 7635831151 7635831151 33 Tinsukia 0374-2337858 6900657812 34 Udalguri 03711-224011 7002776546

We again request citizens to use these helpline numbers responsibly so that it enables us to serve all citizens stuck in emergencies in the best possible manner.Please help us to help you.