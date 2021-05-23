Top StoriesAssamCovid 19

Assam Police Launches Helpline Numbers For Senior Citizens

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Police has launched helpline numbers for senior citizens in the state who are in need and living alone amidst the devastating second waved of COVID-19.

This was informed by Director General of Police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta on Twitter on Sunday.

“ক’ৰণাকালত আমাৰ প্ৰবীণ নাগৰিক সকলে যাতে আপাতকালীন সময়ত নিজকে নিঃসহায় অনুভৱ নকৰে, তাৰ বাবে অসম আৰক্ষীয়ে আৰম্ভ কৰিছে এক কেন্দ্ৰীয় ফোন নং আৰু লগতে প্ৰত্যেক জিলাৰ সুকীয়া হেল্প লাইন নং। অসম আৰক্ষী সদায় আপোনাৰ লগত।” he tweeted.

The helpline will be providing facilitation of movementof COVID vaccination during lockdown restrictions, if slot is booked.

Personal visits can also be arranged through the helpline to check for well being if the citizen is alone and in need.

The service however is not related to COVID-19 treatment, but aims facilitate essential supplies and medicines to them if not available locally.

The requests can be sent through WhatsApp on – 6026900973, 6026900976 and 6026900968.

On Saturday, Assam registered 5,980 new cases of COVID-19, taking the active caseload in the state to 54,058. The new cases were reported out of 1,07,398 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

The state also registered 4,659 discharges and 79 deaths.

