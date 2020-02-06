Assam Police likely to Take Custody of Sharjeel Tomorrow

Patiala House court sent Sharjeel Imam, arrested on sedition charges, to fourteen days of judicial custody on Thursday.

According to reports, a team of Assam Police under the leadership of Additional Superintendent of Police, Nabaneet Mahanta has left for Delhi to take Imam into custody. Reports also added that Assam Police is likely to take custody of Sharjeel tomorrow.

The Assam Police asked the court to hand over Imam to its custody on the strength of the production warrant. The Anti-CAA activist, who was arrested by the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch from Bihar’s Jehanabad in a sedition case, has been produced in the Patiala House court.

The PhD scholar at the Jawaharlal Nehru University’s Centre for Historical Studies has been booked for sedition and under other charges in several states after purported videos of his alleged inflammatory speeches made during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act were circulated on social media.

An FIR was registered against him by Delhi Police on January 25 under IPC sections 124 A (sedition) and 153 A (promoting or attempting to promote disharmony or feelings of enmity on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, caste or community or any other ground whatsoever) among others.