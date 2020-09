Assam Police owes a whopping sum of Rupees 12 crores to the petrol pumps across Assam.

As per sources, the force owes this amount against the fuel it uses for its various vehicles.

It has been learnt that the DGP of the state has reportedly already informed Assam’s Chief Secretary about the matter.

Moreover, the talks held in this matter with the Petrol Pump authorities have also failed.