Assam Police PST/PET Admit Card 2021 To Be Released Tomorrow

By Pratidin Bureau
assam

The admit card for the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam will be released tomorrow (September 1) for the post of constable PST/PET.

It will be available for download on the official website of State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam, Guwahati at slprbassam.in.

The candidates from Baksa, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Cacher, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Golaghat, Kamrup, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Nalbari, Nagaon, South Salmara, and Tinsukia districts will be able to download the admit card from the website.

Steps to download the admit cards –

1. Visit the official website of SLPRB at slprbassam.in

2. Click on the link which reads, ‘Download Admit Card for PST/PET’.

3. Key in your credentials and login

4. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

5. Check and keep the copy for future reference

Candidates who have applied twice or separately for AB and UB constables will only get admit cards against one post. In case of any discrepancies, while downloading the admit card, candidates must contact the help desk at 8826762317 from 10 am to 5 pm or email at [email protected].

Below is the district-wise exam dates  –

police
