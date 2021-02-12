Assam Police Recovers Arms, Ammunition In Chirang

Assam Police on Friday recovered arms & ammunition from a forest area in BTR’s Chirang district.

As per sources, police have recovered two AK-47 rifles, a pistol, magazines, 56 rounds live ammunition which were buried underground.

While no arrests have been made yet, investigation into the matter is currently underway, said Chirang SP Sudhakar Singh.

“We have recovered two AK-47 rifles, a pistol, magazines, 56 rounds live ammunition buried in the forest area. No arrests have been made yet. Probe on,” he told ANI.

Last week, a huge cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives were recovered from Nasraibil village in Kokrajhar’s Saraibil area, which included five AK 56 rifles, grenade launcher, hand grenades and a large amount of live ammunition.