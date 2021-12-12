Assam Police Recovers Several Other Items from Maradona’s Watch Thief

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Police Recovers items
The Assam Police have recovered several items from the possession of the thief who had stolen the Hublot watch of football legend Diego Maradona.

ADGP GP Singh in a tweet said, “More memorabilia have been recovered. Jacket, track pant, T-shirt, shoes, toy doll, squash rackets, watch, lighters, cap and iPads (recovered).”

However, it is yet to be ascertain as to how many of the other recovered items belonged to the Late football legend, the Assam Police said.

Related News

Sikkim Raj Bhavan to Open for Public from January 1

Andhra Pradesh Reports 1st Case of Omicron Variant

Boko Child Death: 2 Forest Workers Detained by Police

Rajinikanth Turns 71, Wishes Poured In

“It is to be ascertained how much of them belong to Maradona,” Sivasagar police said. 

Notably, a heritage Hublot watch belonging to legendary footballer Late Diego Maradona, allegedly stolen from Dubai, was recovered from Assam’s Sivasagar district on Friday night. 

Police also arrested a person following the recovery of the watch identified as Wazid Hussein. He was arrested from his in-law’s house at Moran in Charaideo district.

The accused Wazid was working as a security guard at a company in Dubai in UAE that stored the belongings of the late Argentinian footballer. 

After working for a few months at the company, he returned to Assam in August, taking leave stating that his father was unwell. 

ALSO READ: Andhra Pradesh Reports 1st Case of Omicron Variant

You might also like
Assam

Rainfall, landslides disrupt life in Arunachal Pradesh

National

Centre asks departments to regulate reservation in promotion of SC/ST employees

Top Stories

Renal Transplant Program Commences In Guwahati Hospital

National

PNB Scandal: ED brings jewellery worth Rs 1350 crore

Assam

Guwahati: DIG Rounak Ali Hazarika Arrested

Assam

Shillong violence: Curfew lifted in some parts of the city