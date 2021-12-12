Assam Police Recovers Several Other Items from Maradona’s Watch Thief

The Assam Police have recovered several items from the possession of the thief who had stolen the Hublot watch of football legend Diego Maradona.

ADGP GP Singh in a tweet said, “More memorabilia have been recovered. Jacket, track pant, T-shirt, shoes, toy doll, squash rackets, watch, lighters, cap and iPads (recovered).”

However, it is yet to be ascertain as to how many of the other recovered items belonged to the Late football legend, the Assam Police said.

“It is to be ascertained how much of them belong to Maradona,” Sivasagar police said.

Ref recovery of @hublot Watch of Late Diego Maradona, more memorabilia have been recovered. Jacket, track pant, T shirt, Shoes, toy doll, Squash racket, watch, lighters,Cap and iPads. @assampolice @CMOfficeAssam pic.twitter.com/Fntn1sT3OT — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) December 12, 2021

Notably, a heritage Hublot watch belonging to legendary footballer Late Diego Maradona, allegedly stolen from Dubai, was recovered from Assam’s Sivasagar district on Friday night.

Police also arrested a person following the recovery of the watch identified as Wazid Hussein. He was arrested from his in-law’s house at Moran in Charaideo district.

The accused Wazid was working as a security guard at a company in Dubai in UAE that stored the belongings of the late Argentinian footballer.

After working for a few months at the company, he returned to Assam in August, taking leave stating that his father was unwell.

ALSO READ: Andhra Pradesh Reports 1st Case of Omicron Variant