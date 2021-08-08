Assam Police Recruitment Fraud Busted, 1 Held In Nagaon

A case of fake Assam Police recruitment has been reported again on Sunday in Nagaon where police have arrested 1 in relation to it.

The incident took place in Nagaon district of Assam today and Police have arrested one in relation with the case.

The arrested has been identified as Dipmoni Borthakur who is also a resident of Nagaon.

Earlier, in an operation led by the Assam Police, a case of fake Assam Police recruitment has been busted in Assam.

The operation was carried out by the Chhaygaon Police where an incident of fake recruitment into the police service was revealed on Thursday.

A teacher has been apprehended by the police today who alleged to be in connection with the whole case.

The captured teacher has been identified as Moinul Khan of Kalatoli on Thursday.

The Chhaygaon Police have also filed an FIR against Moinul Khan for his fraudulent act yesterday.

Also Read: 32 NLFB Cadres Surrender To Assam Police