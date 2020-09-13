Assam Police Recruitment: Man Behind ‘Audio Clip’ Arrested

The person behind the infamous ‘Audio Clip’ who tried to spread rumours and misinformation related to the ongoing recruitment drive for Sub Inspectors and Constables in Assam Police was arrested on Saturday, Director General of Police (DGP), Assam Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta informed.

The accused has been identified as Manoj Tamuli from Rajkhowa Gaon of Panigaon.

Director-General of Police (DGP), Assam Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta in a series of tweets said, “These recruitment drives are conducted by Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board under Govt. of Assam. These recruitment drives are held under strict and transparent policies, and open for scrutiny by all candidates”.

He further said, “A lot is being spoken about the ongoing Recruitment Drive for Sub Inspectors and Constables in Assam Police. Most of them are malicious and untrue”.

The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) recruitment examination is scheduled to be held on September 20 to fill the vacant post of 597 sub-inspectors.

