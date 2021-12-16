Assam Police Rescues 24 Stolen Dogs In Jorhat

In a major development in rescuing local Indian mongrel dogs, Assam Police in Jorhat has rescued 24 canines that were illegally caged from the Chaguri area.

In this connection, one Doku Doley has been arrested. Reports have also stated that three other persons have been detained. Interrogation is underway.

Meanwhile, a local NGO in Jorhat has sheltered the dogs.

In a search operation, 24nos. of Local breed dogs which were illegally caged have been rescued from Chaguri area and one person namely Doku Doley have been arrested in this regard.@assampolice @DGPAssamPolice @gpsinghips pic.twitter.com/VHxirWCukV — Jorhat Police (@Jorhat_Police) December 16, 2021

Reports have further mentioned that it has been suspected that the stolen dogs were being smuggled to Nagaland ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations.

More updates are awaited.