In a major sigh of relief, Assam Police rescued nine girls who were trafficked to Thampanoor in Kerala and arrested two persons in this connection on Saturday.

The survivors and the accused are being brought back to Assam, Special Director General of Police G P Singh said.

“An information was received by @Hojai_Police about an illegal human trafficking racket operating from Assam, in which several girls belonging to various districts in Assam have been trafficked to Thampanoor, Kerala,” Singh tweeted.

Acting on a tip-off, a case was registered at Lanka police station in Hojai district on July 11 and a team of eight police personnel left for Kerala on July 13 to rescue the victims and apprehend the accused, Singh said.

The accused have been identified as Muffazul Haque from Hojai and Rakbul Hussain from Nagaon.

As per reports, the survivors belong to Nagaon, Sonitpur, Morigaon and Kamrup Rural districts.