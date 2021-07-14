In the latest development, the Home (A) Department of the Assam government on Wednesday carried out a major reshuffle in the Assam Police force. The reshuffle was carried out on orders from the governor of Assam.

Harmeet Singh, IPS (RR-1992), who was substantively posted as Addl Director General of Police (Border), Assam and was allowed to hold the additional charge of the post of Addl Director General of Police (Admin, Security, and M&L), Assam is allowed to function as Commissioner of Police Guwahati as additional charge with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Munna Prasad Gupta, IPS transferred.

Moreover, Harmeet Singh, IPS will continue to be substantively posted as Addl. Director-General of Police (Border), Assam for the purpose of drawal of salary only. He is relieved from the additional charges of the posts of Addl. Director-General of Police (Admin, Security, and M&L), Assam.

Meanwhile, Munna Prasad Gupta, IPS, (RR-1995), who was substantively posted as Addl.Director-General of Police (CID), Assam for the purpose of drawal of salary only and was allowed to function as Commissioner of Police Guwahati is transferred and posted substantially as Addl. Director-General of Police (Vigilance & Anti-Corruption), Assam for the purpose of drawal of salary only.

Further, Munna Prasad Gupta, IPS, is also allowed to hold the additional charge of Addl. Director-General of Police (Administration and M&L), Assam.

Complete list of the reshuffle

In the interest of public service, Dr.L.R.Bishnoi, IPS (RR 1991), who was posted as Special Director-General of Police (T&AP), Assam at level 15 of pay matrix for the purpose of drawal of salary only and l/C Inspector General of Police (BTAD), Kokrajhar is substantially posted as Special Director General of Police (T&AP), Assam at level 15 of pay matrix for the purpose of drawal of salary only and l/C Inspector General of Police (BTAD), Kokrajhar.

On repatriation from Central Deputation, A.Y.V Krishna, IPS, (rr-1995), Addl. Director-General of Police (CID), Assam with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Munna Prasad Gupta, IPS, transferred.

Hiren Chandra Nath, IPS, (RR-1996), Addl Director General of Police (SB& additional charge STF), Assam is allowed to hold the additional charge of Addl Director General of Police (Security), Assam in addition to his current duties with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Harmeet Singh, IPS, transferred.

Surendra Kumar, IPS, (RR-1998), Inspector General of Police (CID), Assam is transferred and posted as Inspector General of Police (Modernization, Planning, and Coordination), Assam for the purpose of drawing of salary.

Surendra Kumar, IPS, will hold the additional charge of the post of Inspector General of Police (Vigilance & Anti-Corruption), Assam. He will also look after Crime Against Women, Children, and Human Trafficking for which he will report to the Director-General of Police, Assam.

