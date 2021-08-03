Assam Police Seizes Endangered Turtles In Mangaldai

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Endangered Turtle in Assam
Picture Courtesy: Northeast Now

Six endangered turtles were seized on Tuesday by a team of police at Chereng Chapori under Mangaldai Police Station in Assam’s Darrang district.

According to sources, the six endangered turtles were bought for selling.

In a raid, police team from Mangaldai Police Station, launched a search operation at the residence and campus of Subhash Haldar of Chereng Chapori.

Related News

Assam Registers 1,182 New Covid-19 Cases, Positivity Rate…

Double Olympic Medalist PV Sindhu Returns Back Home Safe,…

Night Curfew In Cachar Extended By 2 Months

GU PG Admission Entrance Exams To Be Conducted Offline On…

The team recovered six turtles besides 4.9 kg of ganja during their search operation, said a police official.

Police have arrested Halder under the relevant sections of the IPC.

Meanwhile, the police have handed over the tortoises to the Forest department and necessary legal procedures have been followed.

Also Read: Assam Assembly To Be Adjourned For 30 Minutes During Lovlina’s Bout Tomorrow

You might also like
Assam

Election 2021: PM Modi Thanks Assam For Electing NDA For Second Term

National

COVID-19: 308 deaths, 9152 Positive Cases in India

Assam

Thrilling murder shook Assam

Assam

1 kg Gold seized at Guwahati Railway Station

National

Assam youths attacked in Tamil Nadu

Top Stories

Diban Deka Sent To 14 Day Judicial Custody