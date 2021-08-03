Assam Police Seizes Endangered Turtles In Mangaldai

Six endangered turtles were seized on Tuesday by a team of police at Chereng Chapori under Mangaldai Police Station in Assam’s Darrang district.

According to sources, the six endangered turtles were bought for selling.

In a raid, police team from Mangaldai Police Station, launched a search operation at the residence and campus of Subhash Haldar of Chereng Chapori.

The team recovered six turtles besides 4.9 kg of ganja during their search operation, said a police official.

Police have arrested Halder under the relevant sections of the IPC.

Meanwhile, the police have handed over the tortoises to the Forest department and necessary legal procedures have been followed.