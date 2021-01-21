Assam Police SI PET 2021 Scheduled on Feb 1

In a latest update, State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam is going to conduct Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for recruitment of 597 posts of Sub Inspector (SI) in Assam Police on February 1 2021 at 4th AP Bn Parade Ground, Kahilipara, Guwahati.

The Assam Police SI PET 2021 Admit Cards will be released on January 23. All candidates who applied for Assam Police SI Recruitment 2020 against the advertisement number SLPRB/REC/PA/Misc/Corresp-A/2020/39 will be able to download their PET Admit Cards soon through the official website of SLPRB Assam.i.e.slprbassam.in.

In case, any candidate finding difficulty in downloading Assam Police SI PET 2021 Admit Card or any other difficulty may immediately contact to toll free helpline number 1800212005599.

Candidates who will qualify in the Assam Police SI PET 2021 will be eligible to appear in the computer-based test on the next day. The venue and time for CBT will be intimated after completion of PET/PST. The candidates appearing in the Assam Police SI PET 2021 are required to bring the following documents/testimonials during the exam.

Documents to carry:

Certificate of proof of age.

Certificate of HSLC or equivalent exam.

Certificate of Graduation (BA/BSc/B.com or equivalent) pass certificate as well as marksheet in original.

Certificate of sports/games etc. (For which the candidate would be claiming weightage of marks.)

Certificate of additional qualification such as Degree/Diploma Certificate from recognized institute etc.

Certificate of caste from the competent authority in respect of the candidates belonging to reserved category.

2 copies of same passport size photograph which was uploaded in the online application.

The candidates are required to bring a set of self attested photocopies along with the originals of the documents for verification, Jagran Josh reported. Candidates failing to bring the documents in original will not be considered.