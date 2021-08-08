Assam Police Slaps Fine Of ₹35 Lakhs On Covid Protocol Violators In 15 Days

Assam Police has imposed fines amounting to Rs 35 lakhs in revenue from Covid-19 violators across the state in the last 15 days.

Informing in a tweet, Guwahati Police stated that 4,500 non-FIR cases were made, while, 110 vehicles have been detained.

The law and enforcement body also urged citizens in the state to follow traffic rules and Covid-19 guidelines.

Day or Night, Sun or Rain, Road or Rail Track, City or Remote Area our personnel are braving all odds to ensure the safety-security of our citizens



Last 15 Days: ₹ 35 lakh fines imposed; 4500 Non-FIR cases & 110 vehicles detained



Pls follow traffic rules & #COVID19 guidelines pic.twitter.com/21vKxqfoOX — Guwahati Police (@GuwahatiPol) August 8, 2021

Earlier last month, during the Budget Session in the State Assembly, Chief Minister (CM) Himanta Biswa Sarma, stated that the Assam government collected Rs. 7,44,38,100 in 2020 from Covid-19 offenders.

While, Rs. 4,44,18,750 was collected as fines for not wearing a mask during the COVID-19 pandemic situation of 2020, Rs. 2,15,11,900 was collected for violating pillion riding norms in the state.

During the pandemic and subsequent lockdown, the Assam government had barred pillion riding for two males, while only women and children were permitted.

Notably, a fine of Rs. 500 was imposed on first-time violators and Rs.1000 on repeat offenders.