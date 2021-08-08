Assam Police Slaps Fine Of ₹35 Lakhs On Covid Protocol Violators In 15 Days

AssamGuwahati NewsTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
assam police

Assam Police has imposed fines amounting to Rs 35 lakhs in revenue from Covid-19 violators across the state in the last 15 days.

Informing in a tweet, Guwahati Police stated that 4,500 non-FIR cases were made, while, 110 vehicles have been detained.

The law and enforcement body also urged citizens in the state to follow traffic rules and Covid-19 guidelines.

Related News

Now, Get COVID Vaccination Certificate On Whatsapp In 3 Easy…

Atul Bora Tests Positive For COVID-19

Ajmal To Meet Amit Shah To Discuss “Encroachments In…

Himanta Biswa Sarma Has Done Nothing For Muslims Of Assam As…

Earlier last month, during the Budget Session in the State Assembly, Chief Minister (CM) Himanta Biswa Sarma, stated that the Assam government collected Rs. 7,44,38,100 in 2020 from Covid-19 offenders.

While, Rs. 4,44,18,750 was collected as fines for not wearing a mask during the COVID-19 pandemic situation of 2020, Rs. 2,15,11,900 was collected for violating pillion riding norms in the state.

During the pandemic and subsequent lockdown, the Assam government had barred pillion riding for two males, while only women and children were permitted.

Notably, a fine of Rs. 500 was imposed on first-time violators and Rs.1000 on repeat offenders. 

Also Read: Assam Police Recruitment Fraud Busted, 1 Held In Nagaon

You might also like
Entertainment

Ranveer-Deepika to get married in Italy

Assam

Assam govt announces Arunodoi scheme, boost to women empowerment

Assam

Assam Govt. Sets Onion Price

Assam

Assam: COVID-19 positive cases rise to 13

Assam

Laika Dodhia: CM Orders to Rehabilitate Families by Jan 31

National

45.8 million ‘missing females’ are from India, says UN report