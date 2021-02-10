Assam Police Soft Skills Trainers’ Boot Camp Held Today

In a bid to develop the soft skills of all police station staff of Assam Police, a day-long boot camp for the training of trainers (TOT) was organised on Wednesday in Guwahati.

The trainers work-shop was inaugurated by the Assam Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, IPS.

According to an official release of the law and order enforcement agency, through an open tender process under the MOITRI scheme, Delhi based organisation Hero Mindmine was chosen to conduct the training of the trainers who would impart the soft skills training to the police station.

Among the eminent speakers and participants in the work-shop were Pallab Bhattarcharjya, IPS (Retd.) & Former Chairman APSC, Jageshwar Sharma, former DG, Indian Defence Estate, L.R Bishnoi, IPS, ADGP (TAP), Dipanka Mahanta, a leading trainer, Dr. Akashi Tora, Author and Writer, Diganta Sarma, a leading trainer and Mridul Kr. Handique, journalist and writer.

After the completion of the TOT, the police personnel of all the stations will be trained on a wide range of soft-skills which includes personality development, interpersonal relations, communication in organisation (Verbal & Non verbal), stress management, motivation, active listening, conflict management, performance appraisal, gender sensitisation, dealing with weaker section, time management, empathy, compassion, adaptability, leadership, group dynamics and team building, trust building, critical thinking and observation, work life balance emotional intelligence