Assam Police Starts Parade Practice for R-Day Celebration

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Republic Day Practice
38

The practice session of parade has been started for the upcoming Republic Day celebration at Khanapara Veterinary playground.

The practice has been started by the jawans of Assam Police along with CRPF, SSB, Virangana and NCC cadets. The top officials of Assam Police have trained the jawans and around 500 jawans have participated in the practice session to take part in the Republic Day celebration.

Moreover, preparations are on full-swing in Khanapara where the central programme will be held and security measures have been tightened in the city so that no untoward incident could take place.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Top Stories

Congress Manifesto promises big bonanza for Assam

Top Stories

Gigantic king Cobra captured & released near Nagaon

Regional

Assam turmoil, a Himanta conspiracy: Ajmal

Top Stories

Modi To Inaugurate Kartarpur Corridor Today

Regional

Filmfare Awards; Assam ready to sign MoU with Times Group

Regional

Seven students from ONGC Super 30 selected for IITs

Comments
Loading...