Assam Police Submits Chargesheet in Hojai Doctor Assault Case

Assam Police on Tuesday submitted its chargesheet in the doctor’s assault case of Udali Covid care center in Hojai. The Hojai police have named 36 people including three minors in the chargesheet.

The Assam Police submitted the chargesheet of the case within just 29 days. This was informed by Special DG of Assam Police, GP Singh.

GP Singh in a tweet said, “Reference Udali Doctor assault case of Hojai – @Hojai_Police has submitted charge sheet today against 36 accused persons including 3 children in conflict with law. In 29 days.”

GP Singh also lauded the Hojai Police for submitting the chargesheet of the case in such a short period.

He said, “Well done entire @Hojai_Police team led ably by the young SP Sri Barun Purkayastha. Special mention for the Investigation Officer DSP Ms Rosy Talukdar. Grateful for contribution by @AssamCid team.”

On June 1, an on-duty doctor attached to Fultali Model Hospital under Lanka Police Station in central Assam’s Hojai district was allegedly brutally assaulted by a group of men following the death of a COVID-19 patient at the hospital.

Relatives of the deceased patient mercilessly beat up the doctor, Seuj Kumar Senapati, and also beat up some of the nurses of the hospital on duty at the time.

