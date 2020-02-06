Assam Police to Take Sharjeel Imam into Its Custody

Former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student and protestor of Shaheen Bagh Sharjeel Imam who made a derogatory statement against Assam in New Delhi will be taken into custody by Assam Police on Thursday.

A team of Assam Police under the leadership of Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Nabaneet Mahanta has moved to New Delhi to take Imam into custody.

Imam, who was arrested from Bihar on January 28, will be produced at court today after which Assam police will take him into its custody.

Imam, while participating at Shaheen Bagh protest against the contentious citizenship act said that Northeast including Assam should be cut off from mainstream India. After his derogatory remarks, numbers of cases were lodged against him in different parts of NE and based on the complaint he was arrested from Bihar.