Assam Police’s Sishu Mitra Programme Bags Indian Police Award 2020

Assam Police’s Sishu Mitra programme, a novel Child Friendly Policing initiative which was launched last year in collaboration with UNICEF and UTSAH NGO, has won the Governance Now-India Police Awards 2020 for capacity building.

The programme in collaboration with Assam Police was launched by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in 2019 with an objective to enhance the capacities of the police station level police officers to respond to child related cases more effectively and efficiently.

Assam Additional Director General of Police (DGP) Harmeet Singh received the award through a virtual ceremony due to the ongoing COVID-10 pandemic.

We are delighted to inform that 'Assam Police Sishu Mitra', a novel Child Friendly Policing initiative launched in collaboration with @UNICEFIndia & @utsahassamOrg won the @bygovernancenow India Police Award 2020, today.@hardispeaks received the same in a virtual ceremony. pic.twitter.com/AJfTZqmZJN — Assam Police (@assampolice) October 29, 2020

It is to be mentioned that the programme is a first-of-its-kind in India and is committed of becoming a citizen centric police force.

The National level award has been instituted by Governance Now and Adhikari Brothers Enterprise with an aim to recognize innovative programs undertaken by the Indian Police across the country.